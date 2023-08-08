Mayor recommends greater reduction in Macon-Bibb property taxes

Macon-Bibb commissioners will vote on the millage rate recommendation at the August 15th meeting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is recommending an even greater reduction in property taxes than he first announced. Mayor Miller wants commissioners to adopt a millage rate of 10.723. This is a reduction of 7.178 mills. And it is greater than the originally announced 5 mill reduction.

“We promised to find a way for government to operate more efficiently and provide services in the areas that people said were the most important,” said Mayor Miller. “And while we’re reducing your property taxes, we are increasing funds for the areas and projects people said were most important to them.”

According to Macon-Bibb, the rollback is possible thanks to voters supporting the Other Local Option Sales Tax (OLOST) and the increase in value of people’s property. The OLOST allowed for 5 mills, and the property value increase allowed for the additional 2.178 mills.

“People overwhelmingly supported the OLOST to help make sure the tens of thousands of people that drive into and through our city help pay for the services they use, and to provide property tax relief to people who live here. This is us fulfilling the promise of that support,” says Mayor Miller. “And now, with the increased value of our homes, we are rolling back the millage rate even more.”

The Macon-Bibb Commission will vote at a meeting on August 15, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall (700 Poplar Street).

This will be the third consecutive year the Mayor and Commission have reduced property taxes.