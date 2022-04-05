Mayor Lester Miller proclaims April National Pickleball Month

Mayor Miller says he thinks Macon could soon become the Pickleball capital of the world.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed April as National Pickleball Month Monday.

The announcement happened at the Tattnall Square Pickleball and Tennis Center on College Street.

Mayor Miller says he thinks Macon could soon become the Pickleball capital of the world in addition to being the Cherry Blossom capital of the world.

The county’s recreation department is partnering with Macon Pickleball to host multiple events in April to encourage more people to try the sport.

We spoke with Robin Bateman, Tennis Coordinator for Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation.

“We do have a lot of traffic on Mondays and Wednesdays, and I’m hoping to increase that,” Bateman said. “But in general, this sport, anyone can play it, so if you didn’t think you could play a sport, you should try Pickleball.”

Mayor Miller even got in on the fun by playing a game of Pickleball Monday afternoon.

You can play for free this month at the county’s four locations on April 13, 20, and 25. Follow the Macon Pickleball Facebook page for more information.