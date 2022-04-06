Mayor Lester Miller declares State of Emergency in Macon-Bibb County

Photo Credit to Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Lester Miller has declared a State of Emergency for Macon-Bibb County in response to Middle Georgia suffering substantial damage due to multiple lines of storms.

According to the release from Macon-Bibb, the State of Emergency that’s been declared is dated to start Tuesday, April 5th, after strong winds, rain, lightning, and more brought damage to the area.

Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins has began operations under the Local Emergency Operation Plan. The assistance of Governor Brian Kemp and the State of Georgia is being requested in managing emergency situations and bringing more resources to the community.

This comes as Macon-Bibb County remains under a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6th, as well as a River Flood Warning until 1:00 p.m. on April 10th, 2022.

Miller had this to say concerning the declaration:

“We want to get our neighbors the help they need immediately … Tuesday’s events should be a reminder to everyone to have a plan in case of any emergency. We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Stay with 41NBC for more news and weather updates.