Mayor Lester Miller announces plan to relieve trash issues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’ve been having issues with overflowing trash, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says relief should be coming soon.

Mayor Miller says he and Macon-Bibb Commissioners have heard from people from all across the county for several months about trash and recycling pickup issues. Advanced Disposal Services (ADS) is the current contractor. Mayor Miller says while he understands staffing issues during the pandemic, changes need to be made in the short term to fix the issue.

“We as a mayor and a commission understand,” Mayor Miller said Thursday. “We have heard your voices and we are here to take action.”

Mayor Miller announced Macon-Bibb contracted with a second trash pickup company called Ryland Environmental. The plan is to have Ryland cover 20% of Macon-Bibb for the next six months. Ryland will offer trash pickup, recycling, bulk waste and yard waste collection. It will start sometime in the next 30 days.

Mayor Miller says according to their contract, ADS will foot the bill for the increased charges from Ryland, and the addition won’t affect your wallet.

“In our contract there’s a provision there that will allow us to make sure that we’re made whole and provide contractually the services that we need and the cost to be born by the at fault party,” Mayor Miller said.

Angel Irving Cobb, a concerned citizen who attended the meeting, says her neighborhood has issues with illegal dumping and delayed trash pickup, creating an unsafe environment for residents.

“To hear him say they’re going to take more than one can, we were limited to one can in the past,” Cobb said. “So whatever we have, he’s going to make sure it’s picked up, that’s a great move in the right direction, so we appreciate that as a community.”

Mayor Miller says the entire mayoral team will work shifts with solid waste to help with recycling pickup starting Monday.

“We take this very seriously,” Mayor Miller said. “We know it’s an important job, and we’re committed to make this happen.”

Mayor Miller says people should continue to report issues with trash pickup so county leaders are aware of problem areas. He asks for people to be patient while the changes take place.