May Days on the Midway ends Monday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia National Fairgrounds is holding its second annual May Days on the Midway.

The carnival event started in 2021 as a way for vendors and carnivals to bounce back from pandemic-related closures.

It includes rides, snacks, games, and live concerts along the Midway in Perry.

Maggie Lane, Director of Marketing for the Georgia National Fairgrounds, says the festival comes at a perfect time to kick summer off. “It’s a way to get everyone excited about all the fun and activities of what’s to come in the summertime,” said Lane.

May Days wrap up on Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, any active or retired military can receive free entry into the park with a valid military ID.

Lane also suggests bringing chairs if you would like to enjoy the concerts.