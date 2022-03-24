Mavis Tire Supply enters into settlement following allegations of ‘unlawful’ and ‘deceptive’ practices

Mavis representatives allegedly informed customers that their vehicles needed expensive repairs and/or parts when "such was not the case."

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Mavis Tire Supply entered into a settlement on March 15 with the Georgia Department of Law after allegations that the company engaged in unlawful and deceptive practices in the course of its vehicle repairs and its sale of automotive parts.

That’s according to a news release from the Office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The release said Mavis representatives allegedly informed customers that their vehicles needed expensive repairs and/or parts when “such was not the case.”

“The company is also alleged to have represented that vehicle parts were new when they were actually used and/or not of the standard or model promised or required for the vehicle,” the release said, adding that “some consumers complained that Mavis employees often suggested additional expensive procedures to fix the very problems allegedly created by the company itself.”

Mavis entered into a settlement requiring the company to pay restitution of $15,804.63 to identified consumers and an additional $80,000 to be put into a consumer claim fund for non-identified consumers who have may suffered damage “as a result of the company’s alleged deceptive acts.” Mavis must also pay $200,000 in civil penalties with $150,000 due before December 21, 2022.

In addition, Mavis is required to implement remedial measures to ensure that the company is in compliance with the Fair Businesses Practices Act.

Mavis has more than 50 stores in Georgia, including one in Macon and one in Kathleen. If you purchased parts or if you were provided services by Mavis in Georgia prior to March 15, 2022, you could be eligible for compensation.

If you’d like to file a claim, you can download the claim form here. The deadline to fill out a claim form is June 13.

