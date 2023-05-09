Mary Persons High School placed on lock down after shooting threat

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Mary Persons High School and other buildings in the area, were placed on lock down after a threat was called in Monday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it received a phone call around 3:45 p.m. The caller stated he was at Mary Persons High School with a gun, and was going to enter the school and begin shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team arrived on scene within minutes. After searching the school, there was no one located on campus with a firearm.

After further investigation, it was determined to be a prank phone call.