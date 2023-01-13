Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Middle Georgia

(41NBC/WMGT) — This weekend, many in Middle Georgia are honoring the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. with Monday coming up as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look at some of the events you can check out to take part in his legacy.

IN HOUSTON COUNTY:

Houston County MLK Unity Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at First Baptist Church Garmon Street New Beginning Center which is located at 210 Garmon Street in Warner Robins, Georgia.

IN BIBB COUNTY:

Macon Bibb NAACP MLK Breakfast on Saturday January 14, 2023 from 9:00 A.M-11:00 PM at Evergreen Church Macon located at 5221 Nisbet Drive Macon Ga 31206

MLK Student Oratorical Competition on Saturday , January 14, at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center at 11:00 a.m.

, January 14, at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center at 11:00 a.m. Macon MLK March on Monday, January 16th, It will begin at 11:00 a.m. at four locations (listed below) near downtown. Everyone will then converge at City Hall (700 Poplar Street) for speakers and celebration. Starting locations include:

– North: Booker T. Washington Community Center (401 Monroe Street)

– South: Memorial Gym (2465 Second Street)

– East: Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard Street)

– West: Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive)

MLK Jr. Event at the Tubman Museum on Monday, January 16th, at 3:00 p.m. on 310 Cherry St in Macon

IN LAURENS COUNTY: