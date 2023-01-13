Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Middle Georgia
(41NBC/WMGT) — This weekend, many in Middle Georgia are honoring the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. with Monday coming up as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s a look at some of the events you can check out to take part in his legacy.
IN HOUSTON COUNTY:
- Houston County MLK Unity Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at First Baptist Church Garmon Street New Beginning Center which is located at 210 Garmon Street in Warner Robins, Georgia.
IN BIBB COUNTY:
- Macon Bibb NAACP MLK Breakfast on Saturday January 14, 2023 from 9:00 A.M-11:00 PM at Evergreen Church Macon located at 5221 Nisbet Drive Macon Ga 31206
- MLK Student Oratorical Competition on Saturday, January 14, at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center at 11:00 a.m.
- Macon MLK March on Monday, January 16th, It will begin at 11:00 a.m. at four locations (listed below) near downtown. Everyone will then converge at City Hall (700 Poplar Street) for speakers and celebration. Starting locations include:
– North: Booker T. Washington Community Center (401 Monroe Street)
– South: Memorial Gym (2465 Second Street)
– East: Rosa Jackson Recreation Center (1211 Maynard Street)
– West: Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive)
- MLK Jr. Event at the Tubman Museum on Monday, January 16th, at 3:00 p.m. on 310 Cherry St in Macon
IN LAURENS COUNTY:
- 27th Annual MLK Parade The parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. noon on on Saturday, January 14th, on MLK Blvd and end on West Jackson St in Downtown Dublin. The parade will pass along the route of the newly erected MLK Monument on the corner of Church and Telfair Streets.