Maple trees planted along MLK Jr. Blvd. to beautify historic downtown Macon district

The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification Department is working with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to beautify a historic business district in downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification Department is working with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to beautify a historic business district in downtown Macon.

Trees were planted along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Concord Avenue to Oglethorpe Street in the small and minority owned business district, formerly known as Greenwood Bottoms.

The beautification process was made possible through a $10,000 grant awarded to Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful by the Keep America Beautiful nonprofit.

“We are looking at bringing the life back to this park of MLK and starting with trees and plants to be able to revitalize the area,” Executive Director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, Asha Ellen, said.

The beautification is the first phase of the Parks and Beautification Department’s MLK Project to improve the area.

Upcoming improvements include reduced commercial traffic, trees at bus stops, enhanced sidewalks and additional seating in the area.