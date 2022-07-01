Man, woman charged with Trafficking Cocaine after traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin man and woman were arrested in Monroe County after deputies found drugs in their vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over James Jackson and April Jordan on I-75 south in Forsyth on Wednesday.

After a search of their car, deputies found more than one hundred ounces of cocaine with a street value of $125,000.

Both are charged with Trafficking Cocaine.