Man with gun arrested at Dublin bank

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested at the Morris State Bank in downtown Dublin Friday.

Police say Tommy Green entered the bank around 9 a.m., and told employees he had been brought to the bank by Timar Loyd, who was sitting in the parking lot with a gun. Green said Loyd threatened to go inside if he didn’t get money Green owed.

When officers arrived on scene, they approached the suspect who briefly put his hands up then he reached for an ar-15 rifle in the seat.

Officers were able to arrest Loyd and found two firearms, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, and marijuana.

Investigators say Green owed Loyd money for drugs, and Loyd drove Green to the bank to withdraw the money he was owed.

Loyd is charged with obstruction of an officer, several drug and gun related crimes, and driving with a suspended license.