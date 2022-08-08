Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime

Travis McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was previously sentenced to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery’s murder.

McMichael and his father armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.