Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County.

According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.

Deputies then began searching for the vehicle and located it on Highway 49. The driver, later confirmed as Taquan Darden, attempted to pull into a driveway to avoid a traffic stop. A deputy pulled in behind Darden, and took him into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Jones County Jail, and await extradition to North Carolina.