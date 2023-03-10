Man wanted in Jones County arrested in Alabama

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Shaun Mills was taken into custody on Wednesday and currently awaiting extradition.

ANNISTON, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in connection with multiple crimes last month in Jones County, was arrested in Alabama.

Mills was wanted for Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart, and a home invasion in the Kingsview Village neighborhood.

His brother, Terrell Mills, was arrested last month for the same offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office says these investigations remain ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call them at (478) 986-3489 or submit a tip anonymously on their mobile app or website.