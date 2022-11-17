Man wanted for Wendy’s drive-thru robbery in Sandersville

Sandersville Police responded to the Wendy's restaurant Tuesday night.

John Jefferson

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandersville Police are looking for the man accused of robbing a Wendy’s restaurant Tuesday night.

Police are looking for John Jefferson. Sandersville Police posted to Facebook saying that Jefferson reached through the drive through window and took cash from the employee.

Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but could not find Jefferson.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911.