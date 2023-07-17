Man wanted for robbing north Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who used a gun to rob the Sunoco in north Macon. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday morning at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 3821 Northside Drive.

Deputies say a masked man entered the store and pulled out a firearm. He demanded money from the cash register. After the store clerk gave him the cash, the suspect left the scene.

Deputies described the suspect as five feet six inches in height. He was wearing a camouflage balaclava face mask, black long sleeve t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black socks, and dark boots with gray soles.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.