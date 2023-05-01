Man wanted for robbery of Lizella Game Store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that took place Saturday night.

They say the incident happened just after 9:35 p.m. at the Lizella game store on Holley Road. A picture of the suspect can be seen here:

Its reported that the he came into the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the clerk– after he got the cash he fled the store on foot.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.