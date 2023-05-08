Man wanted for mail theft in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for a man wanted for theft after he was seen stealing an envelope from the front porch of a home on East Imperial Circle.

According to a release from WRPD, the incident happened on May 2nd around 1:30 p.m., when the suspect entered the front porch area of 222 East Imperial Circle and took an envelope that was recently delivered by FedEx. The release says the suspect drove to the residence in a vehicle– or was dropped off near Sylvia, and walked to the location of the home from there.

The envelope that the suspect stole contained a check that was made out to Car Source– after the suspect stole the envelope, he went to Car Source and attempted to use the check.

If you have any information on this man or this incident, you are urged to call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-225-6178.