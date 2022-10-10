Man wanted for Dooly County shooting

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is wanted out of Dooly County for a shooting this past Saturday.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to 505 Holiday Street in reference to a gunshot victim, where they found a man shot twice inside of a residence. Others inside the home said Collier, who had just been released on bond for a family violence battery warrant against his former girlfriend, had kicked the back door in at the residence and shot the victim several times before leaving the scene.

Warrants have been issued for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Collier is considered armed and dangerous, and may be driving a 2015 black Chevy Impala, with the Georgia tag RRU2564, it has damage to the hood and roof from another incident.

Other than dooly county, Collier has been known to stay in the Houston county area. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 immediately.