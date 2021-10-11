Man Struck by Car on Vineville at Hines Terrace

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that took place on Vineville Avenue at its intersection with Hines Terrace. According to a press release the accident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 1:49 a.m., Sunday morning.

It was reported that 25-year-old Ronnie Thomas, was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway. He was transported to Atrium Navicent Health by ambulance.

The events that led up to the incident are currently under investigation. At this time, no charges have been made.

Thomas is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.