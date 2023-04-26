Man stabbed, shoots back in violent altercation in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A verbal altercation between two men turned violent on Friday, April 21st, in Warner Robins, Georgia. Raymond Loyd, 34, and Rex Moore, 55, were both injured in the incident.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Loyd approached Moore at Moore’s residence on Arthur Street and engaged him in a heated argument. During the altercation, Loyd lunged at Moore and stabbed him twice with a knife in the neck and left arm.

Moore, who was armed with a pistol, fired two rounds at Loyd, with one of the shots grazing Loyd’s neck area under his chin, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were injured and taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon by Houston Healthcare Emergency Medical Services.

Loyd has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. He is currently being held in the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Matt Moulton with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2085 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME (877-682-7463).