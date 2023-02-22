Man stabbed during fight at Bowden Homes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight at Bowden Homes. According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened after 9:30 Tuesday night when several people got involved in a physical altercation, during the fight someone pulled a knife and the victim was stabbed. The other individuals fled the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. More information will be released when it’s available, stay with 41NBC for updates.