Man shot while walking on Millerfield Rd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is in stable condition after being shot while walking on Millerfield Road Friday afternoon. According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 4:30pm Friday when the 26-year-old victim was walking down the road and heard gunfire nearby and then realized he had been hit by a bullet. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility with non life-threatening injuries. There is no information on the suspect.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.