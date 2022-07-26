Man shot while in car in East Dublin

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The GBI is investigating after a man was shot in East Dublin Saturday. According to a release from the GBI, authorities responded to 136 Circle Drive and found 49 year old Jason Harvey shot. Harvey was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and then to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The investigation has revealed that Harvey had a fight with three individuals while sitting in his car. During the fight, Harvey was hit by a gunshot. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.