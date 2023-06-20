Man shot on Lawton Rd.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that was reported in the 3500 block of Lawton Rd around 1:42 a.m.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired and a person down in the roadway. When deputies and emergency services arrived, they found 28-year-old Christopher Dewayne Curry Jr. suffering from a single gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.