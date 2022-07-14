Man shot on Highland Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault at a residence in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. last night

Upon arrival deputies found a 32-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent where he was listed in stable condition. The events leading up to the incident are still under investigation. No one else was injured.

There is no information on the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.