Man shot on Churchill Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 67-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 1am Saturday in the 2900 block of Churchill Street. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a medical facility for treatment. No one else was injured during the incident which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.