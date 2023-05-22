Man shot on Ballard Place

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in the 2300 block of Ballard Place.

It was reported that there was a physical altercation at a residence in the 2300 block of Ballard Place around 2:30 in the morning. During the altercation a 24-year-old male of Macon, was shot multiple times. He was driven to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured.

There is no information on the suspect.