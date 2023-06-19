Man shot in leg outside Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in front of the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom early Monday morning.

The BCSO says the incident was called around 12:30 a.m. It was reported that a physical altercation happened between people outside of the business, and that during the altercation they exchanged gunfire. Both people fled the area before law enforcement could arrive, though a 35-year-old man was struck in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and is stable.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.