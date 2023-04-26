Man shot in leg at Ormond Terrace, Bruce Elementary briefly locked down

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday morning, a man was shot at Ormond Terrace in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting incident was called in around 11:21 a.m., when the 24-year-old male victim was shot once in the leg area. That victim is now in stable condition at a medical facility.

As a safety precaution, authorities requested that Bruce Elementary–near the scene of the incident– would be locked down. BCSO says the lockdown has been released as of now.

BCSO also says a person of interest was taken into custody due to a foot pursuit in the area, but the shooting incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.