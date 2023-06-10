Man shot in foot on Bartlett Street in Macon

Deputies reported shots fired around 6:30 Friday evening.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Around 6:30 Friday night, deputies say someone fired shots in the 1100 block of Bartlett Street. A 20-year-old man walking in the area was shot in the foot. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition at this time.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators are looking into what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.