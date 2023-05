Man shot at party in Ft. Valley

FT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot at a party in Fort Valley over the weekend. According to a facebook post from the Fort Valley Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of East Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday where they were in the process of stopping a club party when shots were fired. One male was shot, he was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.