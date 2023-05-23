Man shot at Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot this morning at a Macon gas station. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Citgo at 1803 Pio Nono Avenue, just after 0530 a.m.

It was reported that there was a physical altercation in the parking lot during which 59-year-old Carl Bruce Thomas of Macon, was shot. Thomas was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as wearing a black shirt with designs and black pants wearing a backpack. Investigators are also asking for assistance in locating a white Nissan Altima with tag number RKL1919 which was seen leaving the area.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.