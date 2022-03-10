Man sentenced to over 17 years in prison after robbing a bank for a second time

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been sentenced to serve more than 17 years in prison after a second bank robbery offense.

50 Year-old Wesley Sorrow has a long criminal history, according to a release from the department of justice, which says Sorrow had already served time for a bank robbery conviction in Middle Georgia, and now he is serving time again for doing it a second time.

The release says Sorrow was 7 days into his residency at a halfway house after being released from prison the first time, when he walked into the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road in Macon and gave a note to the bank teller demanding money. Sorrow took the cash and left the bank, returning to the halfway house and hiding the money in his locker. He was captured later that same day. This incident took place in 2019, while his trial and conviction took place in November of 2021.

Sorrow has gotten in trouble with the law before for several different charges, including previous bank robbery, robbing a person at gunpoint twice, forgery, and several drug charges.

Sorrow was sentenced Thursday, March 10th of 2022, to serve 210 months of imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Acting Special Agent in charge of FBI Atlanta had this to say about the case:

“Previous federal prison time was apparently not a teaching moment for Sorrow because within a week of being released, he went right back to his bank robbing ways … To anyone thinking about robbing a bank, the message from this sentence is clear. You will get caught, and when you do, you will serve a significant amount of time in prison.”