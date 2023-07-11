Man sentenced to 7 years for waving gun at Walmart customers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man who carried a gun into a Macon Walmart and waved it at customers, was sentenced to prison on Monday.

45-year-old Selma Oliver-Smith will spend the next seven years in jail followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted in April of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Bibb County Sheriff deputies responded to the Walmart on Harrison Road, about a man aggressively waving a gun at people who approached him inside the store.

Due to his criminal record, he was known to law enforcement and later found at a nearby motel. Deputies found two firearms hidden inside the toilet bowl tank in his motel room. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

Oliver-Smith has a lengthy criminal history to include convictions for burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage.