Man convicted after brandishing firearm in Walmart

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 45-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history was convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a firearm.

Court documents presented at this man’s trial, plus evidence, show that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon on August 17th, 2021, concerning a man aggressively waving a gun at people who approached him inside of the store. This man was identified as Selma Oliver-Smith, who had a lengthy criminal record. Because officers knew who he was, they found Oliver-Smith in a nearby motel shortly after the incident, with two firearms hidden inside the toilet bowl tank of the room. One of those firearms, a Jennings Firearms Bryco .380, looked identical to the photo provided by Walmart.

Oliver-Smith’s criminal history includes convictions for burglary, theft by taking, and 2nd degree criminal damage. He was arrested, and is being convicted for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Oliver-Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, to be followed by at least 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 11th.