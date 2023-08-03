Man robs Macon Circle K at gunpoint

The incident happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday afternoon armed robbery. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Circle K located at 2580 Riverside Drive.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he left on foot with another subject waiting outside. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all dark clothing with a mask covering his face. The additional male suspect was wearing a gray jumpsuit, also wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.