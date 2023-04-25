Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder in cell phone fight

Kendarius Hill pleaded guilty to malice murder in Bibb County Superior Court.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man pleads guilty to a 2020 deadly shooting that started with a fight over a cell phone. Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard says 23-year-old Kendarius Hill pleaded guilty to malice murder in Bibb County Superior Court on Monday. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The murder charge stems from the May 12, 2020, shooting death of Douglas Stevenson. Both Hill and Terico Little were charged with murder in this case.

“When confronted with the choice of facing a jury trial, defendants will often decide to take responsibility for their actions, as Mr. Hill did in this case,” said Howard.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Hill’s girlfriend and another woman got into a fight about a cell phone. Then Terico Little joined in the fight and fired several shots. Hill then fired several shots at Little.

The D.A.’s office says Hill then walked up to a car and fired several rounds into the vehicle. Stevenson was in the vehicle. He was shot in the temple and died. The D.A.’s office says Hill later bragged about the shooting.

District Attorney Howard says members of a new Homicide Unit, were able to approach the case with laser focus and put together a strong case.

“In January 2023, my Office announced the innovative formation of our Homicide Unit, which handles all crimes involving the death of another person,” said Howard. “The creation of this unit allows the assigned prosecutors to have a laser focus on these most serious crimes.”

Hill’s co-defendant, Little, is still awaiting trial on Felony Murder and other charges in connection to Stevenson’s death.