Man pleads guilty for attempting to rob bank he also robbed in 2013

41-year-old William Jeffrey Lowder Jr., faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man recently released from prison for robbing a Macon bank in 2013, pleaded guilty this week to attempting to rob a bank at the same location earlier this year.

41-year-old William Jeffrey Lowder Jr., faces up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, Lowder walked into the Truist Bank on Mercer University Drive in Macon on January 27. He approached a teller and handed over a note that read, “Money out the register, no dye packs, Sorry!”

When he was told the clerk did not have a register, Lowder left the bank.

An hour after leaving the bank, Lowder called his probation officer to report the crime and his location. The defendant was quickly taken into custody in Macon.