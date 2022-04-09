Man leads deputies on pursuit through Crisp, Dooly counties
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase Friday afternoon.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to check on a black Dodge Challenger stopped on the dirt portion of Rockhouse Road, but the car sped off onto I-75. The car then got off the interstate at exit 99 and began traveling east on Highway 300.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old David Howard Jr., began speeding into oncoming traffic down multiple roads within the city limits and throughout Crisp County. The Sheriff’s Office says Howard also attempted to hit deputies head-on.
As the pursuit crossed into Dooly County, a Crisp County deputy deployed stop sticks on Highway 41 South near Lewis Mill Road in Dooly County. After hitting the stop sticks, Howard’s car hit two others and before coming to a stop.
Howard and one victim were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. Both are in stable condition.
After searching Howard’s vehicle, deputies found small bags of suspected Fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $300,000. Howard was also in possession of a large amount of cash.
Howard is charged with Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer, Trafficking in Schedule II Narcotics, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and numerous traffic violations.
Additional charges are pending.