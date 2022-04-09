Man leads deputies on pursuit through Crisp, Dooly counties

After searching Howard's vehicle, deputies found small bags of suspected Fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $300,000.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase Friday afternoon.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to check on a black Dodge Challenger stopped on the dirt portion of Rockhouse Road, but the car sped off onto I-75. The car then got off the interstate at exit 99 and began traveling east on Highway 300.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old David Howard Jr., began speeding into oncoming traffic down multiple roads within the city limits and throughout Crisp County. The Sheriff’s Office says Howard also attempted to hit deputies head-on.