Man killed on Monroe Ave.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal shooting over the weekend was discovered by the new ShotSpotting technology in use by the Bibb Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 2400 block of Monroe Ave just after 5:47a.m. Saturday.

Deputies dispatched to the ShotSpotter call arrived in the area to do a welfare check and noticed a home in the 2400 block was damaged from gunfire. Entry was made into the home and 39-year-old Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr. was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Bradberry was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still determining what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.