Man killed on dirt bike
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 24-year-old is dead after crashing his dirt bike into an SUV. That’s according to a press release by the Warner Robins Police Department.
A 24-year-old man was riding his dirt bike down John’s Road without a helmet on….a Chevy Suburban was crossing the intersection at Carroll Drive and the dirt bike ran into the side of the SUV.
The biker, 24-year-old as Ahmon Arlee Mallory of Warner Robins, was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead by Houston County Coroner James Williams.
The crash remains under investigation.