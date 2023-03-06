Man killed on dirt bike

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 24-year-old is dead after crashing his dirt bike into an SUV. That’s according to a press release by the Warner Robins Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was riding his dirt bike down John’s Road without a helmet on….a Chevy Suburban was crossing the intersection at Carroll Drive and the dirt bike ran into the side of the SUV.