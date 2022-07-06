Man killed in Warner Robins hit and run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-crime