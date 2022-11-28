Man killed in single vehicle accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning.

It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, then and rolled over.

The driver, 52-year-old Clemex Gross, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information in reference to this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.