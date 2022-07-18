Man killed in single vehicle accident in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— On Sunday around 1:37 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 127 near Champions Way in the city of Perry. According to a press release an Infiniti sedan driven by Mr. Jody Bernard Beal, Jr., of Montezuma as traveling north on GA 127 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole causing a large power outage. A witness stated that Mr. Beal walked into the powerlines causing a high voltage “explosion.” Mr. Beal succumbed to his injuries. A female passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non- life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.