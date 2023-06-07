UPDATE: Man killed in accident on Hartley Bridge Road identified

(UPDATE: 5:45 p.m) – The driver killed in the accident on Hartley Bridge Road this morning has been identified.

According to Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone, his name is Thomas Martin Green of Byron.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 24-year-old is dead after a single vehicle accident on Hartley Bridge Road Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed north on Hartley Bridge Road around 6:00 a.m.

The driver ran off the road while in the curve just before Arnold Drive and the vehicle overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and it rolled on top of him.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

No one else was injured.