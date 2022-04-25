Man killed by train in Dooly County

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Vienna Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Norfolk Southern railroad are investigating after a 21 year old man was hit by a train and killed. According to a post on the Vienna Police Facebook page, the incident happened around 8:30 pm Sunday at East Pine Street and North 7th Street. The victim, Stantavious Rashard Burnam was found dead on the scene by officers. It was determined that Burnam was struck by the train somewhere along the area of the Norfolk Southern track between Union Street and Pine Street, authorities aren’t sure why Burnam was around that area of the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.