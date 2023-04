Man in jail after standoff in Byron

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in jail after a standoff with Houston County Deputies Sunday. According to a release,

Richard Earl Thomas barricaded himself in his home at 105 Hanover Drive in Byron after authorities were called for an alleged family violence incident.

After several hours, Thomas surrendered to deputies without incident and was transported to the Houston County Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence.