Man in jail after Ft. Valley home invasion

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a home invasion in Ft Valley Wednesday. According to the Ft Valley Police Department it happened in the 800 block of East Church Street around 6:00 pm.

While on scene officers noticed a middle aged male had a laceration to his upper torso.

The suspect, Mr. Bruce Campbell was still on scene and was taken into custody.

Mr. Campbell was charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime and Simple Assault. Mr.Campbell is currently being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.