Man in Fort Valley arrested after running from officers

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 3 p.m. in the area of Indian Oaks Apartments. When they arrived on scene, Rickey Collier Jr., ran off. He was caught after a short foot chase.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) –A man in Fort Valley was taken into custody Monday after running from police.

Collier has active warrants for Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, and Criminal Trespass.

He’s currently being held at the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.